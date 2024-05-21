Expand / Collapse search

Two teens charged with murder after man's shooting death in Sarasota neighborhood

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  May 21, 2024 1:45pm EDT
Sarasota
FOX 13 News
article

Portions of crime scene tape remained in the area of 31st Street and Osprey Avenue in Sarasota on May 17, several hours after police say a man was murdered the previous night.

SARASOTA, Fla. - Sarasota police have arrested a pair of teens suspected in the shooting death of a man near an intersection.

Officers found the 28-year-old victim around 10 p.m. last Thursday in the area of 31st Street and Osprey Avenue. His name has not been released.

Investigators say Tujuan Byrd, 15, and Ladarius Goodman-Mills, 14, face murder charges. It's not clear who opened fire or why.

Police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Sarasota at 941-366-TIPS.

