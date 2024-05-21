Two teens charged with murder after man's shooting death in Sarasota neighborhood

article

Sarasota police have arrested a pair of teens suspected in the shooting death of a man near an intersection.

Officers found the 28-year-old victim around 10 p.m. last Thursday in the area of 31st Street and Osprey Avenue. His name has not been released.

Investigators say Tujuan Byrd, 15, and Ladarius Goodman-Mills, 14, face murder charges. It's not clear who opened fire or why.

Police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Sarasota at 941-366-TIPS.

