Fred Johnson aims to inspire next generation of boxers

Down in Bradenton, Fred "Jigg" Johnson is rising through the boxing ranks, and using his mental game to do so.

"It is like playing chess with somebody," Johnson said.

The 36-year-old recently became a pro, and he already has a 3-0 record.

What they're saying:

"He's kind of a walking contradiction, because he is so mellow and quiet, but when he gets in the ring, he murders people," Boxing coach Ashley Thomas said.

Johnson has annihilated the competition in the ring. Two of his wins have been knock-out blows, and one was in the third round.

"This is the hurting business, so you want to hurt your opponent and go home as healthy as possible," Johnson said.

However, he does not want to be known just for boxing, but as someone who gives back to up-and-coming boxers.

"You never know what certain kids are going through," Johnson said. "A lot of them may be going through things that I went through."

Johnson battled depression, and then he lost his dad in 2021.

"I felt like I was alone," Johnson said. "I didn't have anyone to talk to."

The backstory:

With no one to talk to, he turned to boxing. After some time, and more than a few punches were thrown, it made Johnson realize his community never left. It was right in front of him the entire time and he didn't know it.

"Through it being therapeutic, it became a passion and molded me into a young man," Johnson said.

Now, Johnson is doing the same for the next generation as a coach. It's something he has done every week for almost six years.

"I am not in it to chase glory," Johnson said. "I am in it to get more education. Things I missed out on, I can give back to the younger kids."

The kids said he has made a positive impact in their lives.

"I've had a problem with confidence, but coming here I have been able to open up and gain friends and be able to talk to people and feel better about myself," Palmetto High School student Grace McVay said.

That made Johnson realize boxing means more to him than a win in a fight.

"This is my purpose," Johnson said. "This is what I am supposed to be doing."

And it's something he wants to do for the rest of his life.

"I can give back and help them just like how boxing helped me," Johnson said.

What's next:

Johnson hopes to fight again in October but will still be teaching boxing lessons until then.