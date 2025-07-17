Son of World Series-winning manager plays for the Clearwater Threshers

The Brief Dodgers manager Dave Robert's son, Cole, plays for the Clearwater Threshers. Dave watches Cole's games all the time despite being a big league manager. Cole is not sure if he wants to be a manager someday.



Dodgers manager Dave Roberts knows what he's talking about when it comes to baseball.

That's because he has been there and done that. He has now won two World Series rings as the manager in Los Angeles, and he helped the Red Sox break the curse of the Bambino in 2004.

Throughout his prolific baseball journey, there has been someone watching very closely. That would be the Clearwater Threshers' new infielder, Cole Roberts – Dave's son.

Cole just joined the Threshers recently.

"I am just so proud of him and what he's done," Cole Roberts said. "I love him with my whole heart. He does everything he can to put me in the best position to succeed."

That includes training with some of the Dodgers, like Cole's favorite player and former MVP Mookie Betts. He also was able to exchange a lineup card with his dad before a spring training game last year.

"I am lucky to have the exposure to different resources that I try to utilize as much as I can to better my game," Cole said.

The backstory:

While his dad didn't have the same big league resources as Cole, the two have been on journeys that are quite alike. Both went to college for four years, and both have hunkered down in the minors. Dave spent 14 seasons in the minors. Cole has been around for three.

"It is also nice to go to him if I have any questions or need advice, because he lived the same type of journey as I did, grinding it through the minor leagues," Cole Roberts said.

Now that Cole is playing on the east coast, his dad is actually able to watch most of his games before batting practice at Dodger Stadium.

"He catches a lot more games this time around than he did last year, which he loves to do," Cole Roberts said.

Dave even offers some tips after games.

What they're saying:

"Ninety-nine percent of the time he is a dad," Cole Roberts said. "If I need my advice, he will definitely put his coaching hat on too and tell me what he sees. A little bit of tough love sometimes, but it's what I need to hear to be better."

Cole hopes to follow in his dad's footsteps and play in the big leagues. However, managing at the highest level isn't on his mind just yet.

"You want to put everything into playing and worry about life after playing when you have to cross that bridge," Cole Roberts said. "I don't know. We'll see."

If he ever decides to go down that path, the Threshers are already seeing signs that he could be successful at it.

"He's got really good game awareness," Clearwater Threshers manager Marty Malloy said. "He is into the game. He is really good with his teammates. He asks good questions."

Cole is always up to offer guidance to current teammates too. He also trains youth baseball players in the offseason.

"Whenever guys have questions, I try to do whatever I can to, not overstep, but give my advice when asked upon," Cole Roberts said.

However, right now, Roberts wants to enjoy the ride just like his dad.

"Always, in my mind, I have been a baseball player," Cole Roberts said. "I don't know. I love my coaches here, and they do a great job, so I can also see myself doing something like this on the other side of the ball. I don't know. We'll see."

What's next:

Cole and the Threshers will play a quick three-game series at Lakeland this weekend. Dave and the Dodgers will be in town to face the Rays on August 1.