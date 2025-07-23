Lavonte David only returned to Bucs to win Super Bowl

The Brief Bucs linebacker Lavonte David is excited to be back for the 14th year of training camp. Head coach Todd Bowles said his veteran linebacker is a second coach on the field. David has no plans for retirement.



The 2025 season is officially underway with the opening of training camp at One Buc Place on Wednesday morning.

"It is a brand-new year, brand-new team," Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive guard Cody Mauch said.

However, the feelings at the start of camp are more typical.

"Everybody is on edge right now and putting their best foot forward," Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said. "That's what you like to see going into training camp."

Big picture view:

There's one player who has participated in 14 straight training camps – linebacker Lavonte David.

"It felt good to be out there, man," David said. "It felt like I was a part of a team again."

Head coach Todd Bowles is glad to have the captain back on his team.

"He’s meant everything to me," Bowles said. "He’s the second coach on the field. He gets everybody lined up, he talks to everybody, inspires everybody, corrects everybody, he understands situations, he can call out plays when he’s out there, and he makes plays all the time. That’s been a godsend for us. He’s been one of the consistent ones over there. There’s a reason he’s played that long."

There's one big reason David returns in the red and pewter – he thinks the Bucs can win the Super Bowl. He said he would not have been back if he didn't think winning it all was a possibility.

"I know what we are capable of," David said. "I know we can get it done. We have to do a better job defensively and I think we will get to the promise land if we do that."

Dig deeper:

David has a Lombardi Trophy on his impressive resume, and he can see another one in his future.

"We've got the talent to do it," David said. "We've got the mindset to do it. We just need to put it together."

The 35-year-old plans to do whatever it takes to get it done with no plans for retirement any time soon.

"That's the main thing that keeps me going, man," David said. "I always say, 'if I do not love it, I am not going to do it.' I [am not a] one foot in, one foot out, guy. I want to be all in with it, and football is something that I am all in with."

He'll go all out, while soaking it all in as long as he can.

"I just like to enjoy the moment while I am in it," David said.

What's next:

David and the Bucs are back on the practice field on Thursday morning.