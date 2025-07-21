Tampa Bay Sun host first 'Pros and Pals' event to play soccer with disabled kids

The Brief The Tampa Bay Sun hosted its first ever Pros and Pals event. Over 60 volunteers gathered to play soccer with kids who have disabilities. The kids learned drills and brushed up their soccer skills with Sun players.



The Tampa Bay Sun haven't had much time to rest over the past month. The club won the USL Super League Championship and then held a parade through downtown on the Hillsborough River.

On Monday, exactly one month after winning it all, the team returned to practice.

However, on Sunday, the Sun got in the mood for the season in a special way over at The Skills Center.

"No one does it like Tampa," Tampa Bay Sun midfielder Gabby Provenzano said.

The Tampa Bay Sun Foundation hosted its first annual Pros and Pals event where members of the squad and several volunteers played soccer with kids who have disabilities. The planning process took a few months, but the vision turned out exactly how the Sun wanted.

What they're saying:

"This is the good stuff," Tampa Bay Sun program and marketing director Rachel Jolley said. "This is what it is all about. This is the good part. Like I said before, this is about the kids. It's making sure every kid feels like there is a space for them when it comes to soccer and the beautiful game."

There were 30 kids in attendance with double the number of volunteers in case one kid wanted one-on-one time with a volunteer. The stations helped develop skills in many aspects of the game, like shooting, dribbling and passing.

The kids came away with a love for the game.

"We can learn more stuff and have fun," JioVanni Duarte said.

The players came back with something different.

"It's such a heartwarming feeling," Provenzano said. "I had a smile on my face all day. It's just great to be out here."

The team wanted to go all out since July is Disability Pride Month and to make everyone feel seen.

"We're celebrating inclusion through soccer because we always talk about soccer, football being for everybody and the beautiful game being for everybody," Jolley said. "To me and our community, there is not enough spaces for that."

Big picture view:

The goal is to create a space for that in Tampa with the Sun for many years to come.

"We would love for this to continue to happen more times throughout the year so we can bring more of our team and staff members to interact and share our passion with other people," Provenzano said.

The Sun say they always want to give back because it's a good feeling.

"It's something that a lot of people take for granted, the position that we are in and the opportunity we have to inspire, but it is even more touching and special to be able to come out here and show support," Provenzano said. "Get involved with the community because they always have our backs. Just this little thing goes a lot of ways for these kids."

What's next:

The first game of the season is a little over a month away. Tampa Bay kicks off the new year in Brooklyn on August 23.

