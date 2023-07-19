Free jazz concert Thursday in St. Pete hosted by Clearwater Jazz Holiday

The sounds of jazz will fill the air in St. Petersburg on Thursday, July 20 for the Ultimate Jazz Summer Jam.

The free concert, put on by Clearwater Jazz Holiday, will begin at 5:30 p.m. at The Factory in St. Pete.

The event will be an opportunity to hear from local jazz musicians including Fred Johnson, Belinda Womack, David Pate, John Lamb, Theo Valentin and others. The Young Lions Reunion Jam hosted by Solomon Keim will kick off following the jam at 9:30 p.m.

In addition to the show, the lineup for this year’s Jazz Holiday will also be announced. Guests can expect a cash bar and food available from Southern BBQ & Catering.

To learn more about Clearwater Jazz Holiday, click here.