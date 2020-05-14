Free simulator lets you pilot SpaceX's Crew Dragon
article
For those who wonder what it's like to be an astronaut, they can now try and fly through space without leaving Earth.
Elon Musk and his engineers created a free simulator that allows people to try to dock the SpaceX Dragon to the International Space Station.
On May 27, SpaceX will launch aboard Crew Dragon. It's the first American-built spacecraft that will transport U.S. astronauts to the ISS in the past 11 years, reports Popular Mechanics.
You can check out the simulator here.