Van offers free rides from Lakeland VA clinic to Tampa VA hospital

article

Polk County veterans who need care at the VA hospital in Tampa now have a free way of getting there thanks to volunteer drivers. A new shuttle that goes between the Lakeland VA clinic and the main Tampa VA hospital is open to all veterans.

The van is offering free rides to passengers who are independently ambulatory, wheelchairs are not allowed. They must also bring a VA photo ID or proof of veteran-status with a photo ID. Reservations are required and it’s recommended that they’re made at least five days in advance.

Days of operation are Monday-Friday (except federal holidays) when drivers are available. Morning departures are at 6:45 a.m. from American Legion Post 4. Afternoon departures are at 2 p.m. from the front entrance of the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital.

Veterans can call (813) 816-6877 to make reservations.

LINK: To volunteer as a driver contact the VA Voluntary Service Office by calling (813) 972-7533 or email VHATAMVoluntaryServices@va.gov.