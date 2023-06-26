Freedom 4 Miler run in Tampa raises money for Gold Star Families

An organization that helps families of fallen soldiers is holding a race that benefits Gold Star Families in Tampa.

Retired Army Veteran Steve Seamen runs for more than just exercise.

"When I'm running I'm going to be thinking about all the fallen troops," he said.

Steve is taking part in the first ever Freedom 4 Miler run in Tampa. The race was started by the non-profit "Believe With Me" in 2015 in Tequesta, Florida. They offer support to Gold Star Families.

"The ones that have lost. People have served and sacrificed just as much as our troops," said Seamen. "And I think it's important to remember them as well."

The special run is a tribute to fallen soldiers and their families and racers get to learn about the soldiers they run for.

"This is a type of race that not only do not have to bring headphones, but when you cross that finish line, you will learn about all four fallen soldiers, and you will be so proud to run for a fallen yourself," Whitney Boland, Representative Freedom 4 Miler Tampa said.

Each mile is named after a fallen hero. There are signs, food, and music along the way.

"Our ghost runners are four soldiers that are either active right now and or retired that are running for their fallen military members," said Boland. "It is extremely emotional. It is completely bringing awareness to what these Gold Star families go through."

The money raised from the event will be used to buy Christmas presents for Gold Star Children.

"We hope to serve over 2,500 Gold Star families and give them gifts during Christmastime this year," Boland said.

The event will be at Al Lopez Park in Tampa on July 1. To sign up for the run, click here.

