One veteran helps another in need through the NeighborHOPE Project

Yvonne Wells is proud to have served her country, but the Army veteran said life after the military has not been an easy road.

"Well, I suffer from PTSD, panic and anxiety disorder, and I get a little depression," said Wells.

Her dog has helped her get through tough times.

"He's my emotional support animal. He's there by my side constantly," said Wells.

Also by her side is another veteran – Don Walker. He stepped in to help Wells when she was suddenly evicted from her apartment without warning after the landlord sold the building.

"Yvonne was a special situation just because she's a 100% disabled military veteran. And, I just knew that she, being a military veteran myself, I served 20 years in the Air Force, retired. I knew the intricacies of her situation, so I wanted to make sure that her transition was smooth as well," said Walker.

He is helping a lot of people like Wells. Walker is part of the Metropolitan Ministries NeighborHOPE Project, which reaches out to those in high need communities.

In Pinellas County, navigators target the zip codes of 33712, 33705 and 33755.

"I know soon we're bringing on a job specialist, somebody that deals with human resources, because there may be people who are don't have enough money because they may not have the skills or the training or certification. So we're also going to bring that to the community," said Walker. "So, our goal is just to bring hope in various ways and help people develop a plan on their own to become self-sufficient. As the economy and different things that have an upturn, we want to help, you know, help rise people up to the occasion and different situations as well."

Wells now has a new roof over her head thanks to Walker and the NeighborHOPE Project. She couldn't be more thankful for her fellow veteran and his service to her when she needed it the most.

"I have no idea what I would have done. I really don't," said Wells. "I probably would have had to surrender my dog and ended up in a homeless shelter. I really don't know what I would have done without him coming into our lives."

