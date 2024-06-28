Expand / Collapse search

Freedom Sales Tax Holiday: What you can buy tax-free in Florida this July

Published  June 28, 2024 10:31am EDT
Ron DeSantis
FOX 13 News

Gov. DeSantis announced that many summer-related items and activities will be tax-free in July.

TAMPA, Fla. - The newly reinstated Freedom Sales Tax Holiday kicks off on July 1, giving Florida consumers the opportunity to buy a plethora of recreational items tax-free.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced in April that the Sunshine State would be bringing back the sales tax holiday for the month of July to encourage Floridians to get outside. 

During the tax holiday, shoppers can avoid paying sales tax on general outdoor supplies, camping supplies, and several other outdoor-related purchases, as well as some events and activities.

The following are items that Floridians can buy without paying sales tax for the month of July:

Boating and water activity supplies:

  • Goggles and snorkels ($25 or less)
  • Pool toys ($35 or less)
  • Coolers, Life jackets, Paddles ($75 or less)
  • Inflatable water tubes and floats, Wakeboards ($150 or less)
  • Paddleboards, Surfboards ($300 or less)
  • Canoes, Kayaks ($500 or less)

Fishing Supplies:

  • Bait and Tackle ($5 or less for individual items, $10 or less for multiple items sold together)
  • Tackle boxes ($30 or less)
  • Reels, Rods ($75 or less)

Camping Supplies:

  • Flashlights ($30 or less)
  • Sleeping bags, Camping chairs ($50 or less)
  • Tents ($200 or less)

Outdoor Supplies:

  • Sunscreen ($15 or less)
  • Water bottles ($30 or less)
  • Bicycle helmets ($50 or less)
  • Outdoor grills ($250 or less)
  • Bicycles ($500 or less)

Admissions to events or performances scheduled to be held between July 1, 2024 and December 31, 2024:

  • Live music events
  • Live sporting events
  • Movies to be shown in a movie theater
  • Ballets
  • Plays
  • Fairs
  • Festivals

Admissions purchased for any of the following:

  • Museums, including annual passes
  • State parks, including annual passes
  • Season tickets for ballets, plays, music events, and musical theater performances

