Freedom Sales Tax Holiday: What you can buy tax-free in Florida this July

The newly reinstated Freedom Sales Tax Holiday kicks off on July 1, giving Florida consumers the opportunity to buy a plethora of recreational items tax-free.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced in April that the Sunshine State would be bringing back the sales tax holiday for the month of July to encourage Floridians to get outside.

READ: Gov. DeSantis announces Freedom Sales Tax Holiday: 'We want people to get outside'

During the tax holiday, shoppers can avoid paying sales tax on general outdoor supplies, camping supplies, and several other outdoor-related purchases, as well as some events and activities.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

The following are items that Floridians can buy without paying sales tax for the month of July:

Boating and water activity supplies:

Goggles and snorkels ($25 or less)

Pool toys ($35 or less)

Coolers, Life jackets, Paddles ($75 or less)

Inflatable water tubes and floats, Wakeboards ($150 or less)

Paddleboards, Surfboards ($300 or less)

Canoes, Kayaks ($500 or less)

Fishing Supplies:

Bait and Tackle ($5 or less for individual items, $10 or less for multiple items sold together)

Tackle boxes ($30 or less)

Reels, Rods ($75 or less)

Camping Supplies:

Flashlights ($30 or less)

Sleeping bags, Camping chairs ($50 or less)

Tents ($200 or less)

Outdoor Supplies:

Sunscreen ($15 or less)

Water bottles ($30 or less)

Bicycle helmets ($50 or less)

Outdoor grills ($250 or less)

Bicycles ($500 or less)

Admissions to events or performances scheduled to be held between July 1, 2024 and December 31, 2024:

Live music events

Live sporting events

Movies to be shown in a movie theater

Ballets

Plays

Fairs

Festivals

Admissions purchased for any of the following:

Museums, including annual passes

State parks, including annual passes

Season tickets for ballets, plays, music events, and musical theater performances