Freedom Sales Tax Holiday: What you can buy tax-free in Florida this July
TAMPA, Fla. - The newly reinstated Freedom Sales Tax Holiday kicks off on July 1, giving Florida consumers the opportunity to buy a plethora of recreational items tax-free.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced in April that the Sunshine State would be bringing back the sales tax holiday for the month of July to encourage Floridians to get outside.
READ: Gov. DeSantis announces Freedom Sales Tax Holiday: 'We want people to get outside'
During the tax holiday, shoppers can avoid paying sales tax on general outdoor supplies, camping supplies, and several other outdoor-related purchases, as well as some events and activities.
The following are items that Floridians can buy without paying sales tax for the month of July:
Boating and water activity supplies:
- Goggles and snorkels ($25 or less)
- Pool toys ($35 or less)
- Coolers, Life jackets, Paddles ($75 or less)
- Inflatable water tubes and floats, Wakeboards ($150 or less)
- Paddleboards, Surfboards ($300 or less)
- Canoes, Kayaks ($500 or less)
Fishing Supplies:
- Bait and Tackle ($5 or less for individual items, $10 or less for multiple items sold together)
- Tackle boxes ($30 or less)
- Reels, Rods ($75 or less)
Camping Supplies:
- Flashlights ($30 or less)
- Sleeping bags, Camping chairs ($50 or less)
- Tents ($200 or less)
Outdoor Supplies:
- Sunscreen ($15 or less)
- Water bottles ($30 or less)
- Bicycle helmets ($50 or less)
- Outdoor grills ($250 or less)
- Bicycles ($500 or less)
Admissions to events or performances scheduled to be held between July 1, 2024 and December 31, 2024:
- Live music events
- Live sporting events
- Movies to be shown in a movie theater
- Ballets
- Plays
- Fairs
- Festivals
Admissions purchased for any of the following:
- Museums, including annual passes
- State parks, including annual passes
- Season tickets for ballets, plays, music events, and musical theater performances
SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter