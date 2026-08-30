Watching 2 areas of development in Gulf, Caribbean

The Brief Invest 97L looks better organized today and may become a tropical depression or tropical storm as it approaches Texas/Louisiana Tuesday. (Odds now at 50% in next 24 hours) Dolly’s remnants now have a 20% chance of reforming. While there’s still no immediate threat to Tampa Bay, the bigger story for us is moisture. The surge of moisture it brings could fuel beneficial rain to Florida late next week, depending on its path.



Meteorologists are closely tracking two tropical disturbances—Invest 97L in the northern Gulf and the remnants of former Tropical Storm Dolly in the Caribbean—for signs of organization over the coming days.

Gulf disturbance tracking

What we know:

Invest 97L has become significantly better organized about 125 miles south of southeastern Louisiana. The National Hurricane Center gives the low-pressure area a 50% chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next 48 hours as it drifts west-northwest toward the Upper Texas or southwestern Louisiana coast.

Regardless of whether a formal tropical system forms before Tuesday or Tuesday night, heavy rainfall remains the primary hazard along portions of the northern Gulf Coast. The next storm to organize in the Atlantic basin will take the name Edouard.

Caribbean wave movement

What we don't know:

Former Tropical Storm Dolly continues to push westward as a strong tropical wave producing heavy showers and gusty winds across the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Forecasters do not expect immediate redevelopment over the next 48 hours because the system lacks a closed surface circulation.

However, environmental conditions could become more favorable once the wave clears Hispaniola and eastern Cuba to enter the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by mid-week, raising its seven-day development odds to 20%. Weather models suggest the wave could draw deep tropical moisture into Florida late next week, though experts cannot yet pinpoint exact rainfall totals or determine if a weak tropical low will form. Neither system currently threatens the Tampa Bay region.