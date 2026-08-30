Man arrested after cutting down oak tree at Venice crash memorial: VPD

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The Brief Police arrested 43-year-old Randy Brinson Wednesday. He is accused of intentionally cutting down a historic oak tree at a crash memorial in Venice. Investigators said Brinson admitted to being paid by a friend of a victim from an Aug. 17 deadly crash to remove the memorial site. Authorities used license plate recognition cameras and witness photos to track down Brinson, who faces a felony criminal mischief charge.



A man was arrested after police said he intentionally cut down a mature oak tree at a Venice park that had become a memorial following a deadly crash.

Venice crash memorial tree destruction

What we know:

The Venice Police Department arrested Randy Brinson, 43, of South Venice, on Aug. 27 in connection with the destruction of the tree at Patriots Park.

According to police, the tree was cut down at the site of an Aug. 17 fatal crash.

During an interview with VPD detectives, Brinson reportedly said a friend of one of the people killed in the crash paid him to cut down the tree.

Brinson told investigators he first tried to cut down the tree on Aug. 21 but was unsuccessful, police said.

Brinson returned to the park during the day on Aug. 26 and finished cutting down the tree, according to investigators.

Witnesses speak out after memorial tree chopped

Dig deeper:

Numerous diners and people in the area witnessed the incident and provided police with descriptions and photos of the person responsible.

Investigators also used data from Flock Safety cameras in the area to confirm Brinson's identity, police said.

Brinson was arrested and faces a charge of criminal mischief involving damage of $1,000 or more, a third-degree felony.

Police estimated the replacement value of the mature oak tree at approximately $50,000.

Police captain on public property damage

What they're saying:

"We understand that people experience and express grief differently, but damaging public property and a memorial site is never an acceptable response. Anyone found responsible for intentionally destroying public property will be held accountable," Venice Police Capt. Eric Hill said.

VPD thanked members of the community who helped identify Brinson.

Hiring details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the friend who allegedly paid Brinson to cut down the memorial tree. It remains unclear if additional charges will be filed against the person who allegedly paid for the tree's removal.