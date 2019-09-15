From a studio in Palmetto, 'Jurassic World' comes alive onstage

From Isla Nublar to center stage, the "Jurassic World Live" tour brings the magic of the big screen - and big dinosaurs - to life.

"This is the first time anyone has brought these dinosaurs to life, life scale, and created a real production that is all story-driven action," said Juliette Feld Grossman.

Producer of Feld Entertainment, Juliette Feld Grossman showed off the evolution of three years of work at Feld Entertainment in Palmetto.

"We go into every single possible detail to make sure what the audience sees is truly iconic and seamless from what they see with the films," she said.

The "Jurassic Park" film franchise is now a touring show. 20 dinosaurs are animated with the help of seven cast members, dubbed the Dinoteers.

Dinoteers have their work cut out for them.

They have to be physically fit, have an open mind, and let their emotions shine through the dinosaurs.

"It really mattered to us to make sure we were paying attention to detail, that we got the movements and everything, that everybody expects and loves from the films," said Associate Producer Chris Nobels.

Nobels said the live tour got two thumbs up from original film director Steven Spielberg.

"He was thrilled. He was excited. He loved the jokes. He loved the believable science that we had in it. He loved the educational aspect that the show touches on," said Nobles.

Feld was able to make Spielberg's dream of seeing a full-size T-Rex brought to life.

"She's 42 feet long. She's 15 feet at the hips, she's massive," he said.

The action-packed show follows a new storyline that picks up right where the movies left off. The tour opens on Sept. 26 in Columbus, Ohio.

"Every seat is going to be great. The dinosaurs are huge. The scale is huge and it's really going to be fun for the whole family," said Nobles.

The tour will stop in Tampa at Amalie Arena from Jan. 3-5. For more information visit https://www.jurassicworldlivetour.com/