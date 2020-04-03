From locals to musicians, people are using social media to read to those who are quarantined

Many families are safe at home right now with their children, and keeping them entertained can always be a challenge. There are plenty of people stepping up to read stories to children -- from as far away as a smartphone or computer screen.

FOX 13's anchor Kelly Ring has been doing this, by posting a storytime video on Facebook for young readers. This week, as she read the book, "Love You Forever," she got a little emotional. It was her favorite to reach to her young children.

You can watch Kelly Ring's storytime videos by going to her Facebook page.

There are plenty of other online readers out there too. Father Tim Nunez at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Lake Wales is reading two chapters from "The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrob" each night at 7 p.m. on the church's Facebook page.

Even Dolly Parton is now reading stories online. She has a YouTube channel set up where she is reading books from the Imagination Library every Thursday evening at 7 p.m.

One person who did this long ago, Levar Burton, host of the Old Reading Rainbow, is doing live readings for children on Twitter -- but not just for children. He will read to kids Mondays at 9 a.m.; for young adults on Wednesdays at 3 p.m.; and for adults on Fridays at 6 p.m.