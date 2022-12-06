Frozen raspberries recalled due to hepatitis A concerns

article

More than 1,000 cases of frozen raspberries are being recalled after testing indicated the presence of hepatitis A, federal health officials say.

Approximately 1,260 cases of James Farm frozen raspberries are included in the recall "due to the potential of the product being contaminated with Hepatitis A," according to a notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

FDA testing indicated the presence of hepatitis A, a contagious liver disease that comes from exposure to the hepatitis A virus, in James Farm frozen raspberries with UPC Code 76069501010 and Lot Code - 22-165.

13 HOSPITALIZED IN HEPATITIS A OUTBREAK TIED TO STRAWBERRIES

The recalled product was sold exclusively through Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations in nine states including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and Delaware, according to the recall notice.

Any consumer that purchased the affected product "should either discard them or return them to point of sale/place of purchase for a full refund," the recall notice continued.

To date, there haven't been any illnesses or adverse reactions related to the recalled product, officials say.

FDA INVESTIGATING HEPATITIS A OUTBREAK LINKED TO ORGANIC STRAWBERRIES SOLD AT MAJOR RETAILERS

Still, people can suffer from a " mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months," the notice continued.

Symptoms include fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine, and pale stool, the notice said. However, a hepatitis A vaccination can prevent illness if it's been given within two weeks of being exposed to contaminated food.

"In rare cases, particularly consumers who have a pre-existing severe illness or are immune compromised, Hepatitis A infection can progress to liver failure," officials added.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

There have been a handful of hepatitis A outbreaks tied to berries in recent years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

This includes a multi-state outbreak of hepatitis A infections linked to frozen strawberries in 2016, followed by another outbreak of hepatitis A infections tied to fresh blackberries in 2019, and a multi-state outbreak linked to organic strawberries this year , according to CDC data.

In the latest case, 19 people in four states were infected and 13 were hospitalized, according to the CDC.

Get updates to this story on FOXBusiness.com.