FSU reportedly to discuss ACC exit during Friday meeting

Three weeks after the Florida State University Seminoles became the first undefeated Power Five championship team to be left out of the college football playoff, the university's board of trustees have announced they will meet virtually at 10 a.m. on Friday.

According to the university's website, Friday's meeting agenda will be published online when available and will stream live here. While no official reason has been given for Friday's meeting, ESPN reported on Thursday that sources have indicated that the board will discuss the university's future with the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The College Football Playoff Committee said the FSU snub came down to the fact that quarterback Jordan Travis was injured. Instead, the Seminoles will play 6th-ranked Georgia in the Orange Bowl on December 30.

READ: Florida AG launches antitrust investigation into FSU football playoff snub

University leaders have made their dissatisfaction known regarding Florida State's standing in the ACC . However, an exit from the conference would be anything but easy. One key issue is revenue distributions, in which the ACC lags far behind the SEC and Big Ten conferences. That gap is likely to widen in the future as new media rights deals kick in for the latter two, while the former is locked into a deal with ESPN that still has more than a decade remaining.

To leave, FSU would have to formally challenge the ACC's grant of rights, a step that has never been taken and which would likely result in an ugly legal dispute. From there, the university would have to pay an exit fee of roughly $120 million.

READ: DeSantis pledges $1 million for any litigation arising from Florida State playoff snub

While the meeting will be open to the public in person and online, public comment will be available in-person only at FSU's Westcott Building in Tallahassee.