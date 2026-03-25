Fugitive murder suspect accused in deadly Plant City shooting captured in Texas

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The Brief A man accused in a Plant City shooting death has been arrested in Texas. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Branch Forbes Road and Interstate 4. Maico Carbajal, 36, is being held on an ICE detainer and is facing first-degree premeditated murder charges.



A murder suspect who is accused of shooting and killing a man at a Plant City gas station has been captured several states away.

What we know:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

The backstory:

Investigators stated that an earlier disturbance had occurred involving several people at a nearby bar.

Those same individuals, according to investigators, encountered each other again at a gas station at the intersection of Branch Forbes Road and Interstate 4, where things escalated and shots were fired.

Dig deeper:

On Monday, detectives said that the suspect, Maico Carbajal, 36, had left Hillsborough County and was traveling westbound on Interstate 10.

HCSO worked with several law enforcement agencies to take Carbajal through Alabama, Louisiana and Texas.

Carbajal was found and taken into custody with the help of the Chambers County Sheriff's Office.

He is being held at the Chambers County Jail on an ICE detainer.

He is facing first-degree premeditated murder charges.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if Carbajal knew the victim before the disturbance at the bar.

What they're saying:

"You cannot outrun justice. Our detectives worked tirelessly, crossing state lines and coordinating with our partners to ensure this suspect was taken into custody," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our commitment to protecting this community knows no limits, and we will not stop until those responsible for violence are held accountable."

What's next:

Carbajal will be extradited to Hillsborough County.