Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Pinellas County deputy

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has announced funeral plans for Deputy Michael Hartwick, who was killed by an illegal immigrant driving a front loader while providing security at a construction site.

Funeral services for Deputy Hartwick will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 3 at the Idlewild Baptist Church in Lutz.

Doors will open at 10 a.m. and the public is invited to attend. However, PCSO says there is limited parking onsite.

Immediately following the service, guests will be directed outside the church for a special ceremony which will include a 21-gun salute, a riderless horse, a last call, and a fly-over. There will be no procession following the service.

Family donations are being accepted at the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Anyone wishing to make a financial donation to Deputy Hartwick’s family is asked to make checks payable to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) and send to:

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office ATTN: Fiscal Affairs Bureau

P.O. Drawer 2500

Largo, FL 33779-2500

Click here to visit a landing page created by PCSO that has the processional and memorial video, information for funeral services, a place to leave messages for the family, and information about Deputy Hartwick.

