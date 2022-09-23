Search for suspect who killed Pinellas deputy closes I-275 between Gandy Blvd., Ulmerton Road

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is looking for a construction worker suspected of accidentally hitting and killing a deputy at a construction area on Interstate 275 and then going on the run.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said the interstate is closed in both directions while deputies search for Victor Vazquez, who was allegedly driving a front-loader meant to carry heavy concrete barriers when he hit Deputy Michael Hartwick.

Gualtieri said Vazquez then went to a co-worker to say he hit a deputy and was going to flee the scene. The other worker allegedly helped Vazquez hide his helmet and work vest. Vazquez hasn't been seen since.

Anyone who sees Vazquez is asked to call the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, or 911. Vazquez was described as a Hispanic male in his 30s.

It happened around midnight Friday in the area of Ulmerton Road, where construction work has been ongoing.

Deputy Hartwick was assigned to the area to help direct traffic off the Rooseveld Blvd. exit. He was standing outside his cruiser when he was hit and killed, Gualtieri said.

A procession for Deputy Hartwick drove through Pinellas County Friday morning at 7 a.m. Law enforcement and members of the community lined up to pay their respects.

The sheriffs' office said Hartwick's mother and two sons had been notified of his death while on duty.

Meanwhile, traffic in Pinellas County was expected to be impacted through midday Friday as deputies closed Interstate 275 near Ulmerton Road and Gandy Boulevard, in both directions, while they searched for the suspect.

Traffic on Interstate 275 was being rerouted on Gandy Boulevard and Ulmerton Road. Law enforcement is urging everyone to avoid the area.

It's unclear if they believe the suspect is in a vehicle or on foot, Friday morning.





