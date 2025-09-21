Funeral service Sunday for Citrus County Deputy Andy Lahera

The Brief A funeral service for Andy Lahera, a Citrus County Deputy, is happening on Sunday afternoon at the Seven Rivers Church in Lecanto. Doors open at 1:45 p.m. and the service is expected to start at 2:30 p.m. The procession to the graveside is expected to begin at 4 p.m.



A funeral service for Citrus County Deputy Andy Lahera is happening on Sunday afternoon at the Seven Rivers Church in Lecanto.

Doors open at 1:45 p.m. and the service is expected to start at 2:30 p.m. The procession to the graveside is expected to begin at 4 p.m.

The backstory:

Lahera was working a high school graduation when he was hit by a car, causing a traumatic brain injury and other severe injuries.

He spent months in the hospital before he was moved to rehabilitation facilities. He died two years after the crash.

After dealing with uncertain insurance help, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Andy Lahera Act to provide all officers injured in the line of duty with full premium coverage.

Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office

His family provided this statement:

"Andy was not only a dedicated deputy and school resource officer, but the most loving husband, father, and friend anyone could ask for. He lived his life with kindness, humility, and courage — always putting others first.

Andy loved serving his community and being a role model for those who needed one most. Our hearts are shattered, but we are so proud of the life he lived and the difference he made.

We are overwhelmed by the love and support we have received from our community. Your love, support, and prayers have carried us in ways words cannot fully capture. We will forever hold this outpouring of care in our hearts, and we will always remember how you stood with us when we needed it most.

With Love,

The Lahera Family"

