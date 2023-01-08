Future ballet stars take center stage at the Straz for the ‘American Idol of ballet’

Three hundred ballet dancers from across the country were in the spotlight at the Straz Center this weekend - showcasing their best routines in the 'Youth America Grand Prix' regional competition.

The event wasn’t just about winning. It was about showcasing their talents to companies and schools for scholarships across the globe.

For Tampa, it’s a chance to showcase the city’s prominent ballet scene.

Approximately 25 dancers were with Next Generation Ballet, a pre-professional dance company that’s run inside the Straz Center Studios by Artistic Director Philip Neal.

A young ballerina stretches before an upcoming performance.

"I gravitated hero, I danced in the NYC ballet, I was a principal ballet, I was sort of recruited here actually and it's just such an extraordinary there are very few facilities that have the school and these amazing dance studios attached to the theatre," share Philip Neal, artistic director with Next Generation Ballet.

Not only is Neal coaching young talent to help them seek their own opportunities at Youth America Grand Prix, but he's also got his eyes on the other competitors in hopes of bringing them to Tampa.

A young ballerina performs at the Straz Center.

"I have a lot of scholarship opportunities for our summer program so it’s really a symbiotic relationship when everyone gets involved with YAGP, we want to give them to chance to compete and challenge themselves, but its also very scholarship-oriented," Neal explained.

Neal says he sees big things for ballet in Tampa's future and has loved every second of helping put the Bay Area on the ballet map.

Young ballerina practices before a competition.

"I take my career and bringing arts to the area very seriously and I've been able to work in collaboration with Straz and the Grand Prix to help bring that level of quality and professionalism to the city," Neal said.

The ballet competition wraps up on Monday, but, the "Youth America Grand Prix" will return to Tampa the first week of April to host their finals competition.