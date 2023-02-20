Expand / Collapse search

FWC: 85-year-old woman dies after apparent alligator bite in St. Lucie County

By FOX 13 News staff
PANAMA, CIUDAD DE, PANAMA - FEBRUARY 02: An alligator is seen on the course during the first round of The Panama Championship at Club de Golf de Panama on February 02, 2023 in Panama, Ciudad de, Panama. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said witnesses called 911 after seeing an alligator attack an elderly woman in St. Lucie Monday. 

It happened at an address in the Spanish Lakes Fairways golf course community along Interstate 95, southwest of Vero Beach.

The home where the alligator attacked backs up to a small waterway, surrounded by other homes.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office was called after someone saw what happened. FWC said the victim was "recovered" and the alligator was captured by a nuisance gator trapper.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of the victim," FWC said in a statement.

The agency said anyone with concerns about an alligator near their home or public property should call the toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).