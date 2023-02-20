FWC: 85-year-old woman dies after apparent alligator bite in St. Lucie County

article

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said witnesses called 911 after seeing an alligator attack an elderly woman in St. Lucie Monday.

It happened at an address in the Spanish Lakes Fairways golf course community along Interstate 95, southwest of Vero Beach.

The home where the alligator attacked backs up to a small waterway, surrounded by other homes.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office was called after someone saw what happened. FWC said the victim was "recovered" and the alligator was captured by a nuisance gator trapper.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of the victim," FWC said in a statement.

The agency said anyone with concerns about an alligator near their home or public property should call the toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).