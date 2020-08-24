Expand / Collapse search
Special Marine Warning
from MON 3:24 PM EDT until MON 4:15 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Special Marine Warning
from MON 3:57 PM EDT until MON 4:30 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Special Marine Warning
from MON 3:42 PM EDT until MON 4:30 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Heat Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM EDT until MON 6:00 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Rip Tide Statement
from MON 2:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Airport Weather Warning
until MON 4:30 PM EDT, Pinellas County
Significant Weather Advisory
until MON 4:15 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 4:45 PM EDT, Inland Manatee County, Inland Sarasota County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Small Craft Advisory
FWC researchers capture 100-pound alligator snapping turtle

Published 
Wild Nature
FOX 13 News
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Researchers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission managed to capture a 100-pound alligator snapping turtle near Gainesville.

FWC said researchers were checking traps when they found the 100-pound male Suwannee alligator snapping turtle in the New River.

"This is a new species that FWC helped describe in 2014," FWC's Fish and Wildlife Research Institute posted.

They said six 4-foot diameter hoop net traps were set in the blackwater stream north of Gainesville.

"The New River is a blackwater stream with low biological productivity, so finding a large turtle in such a small stream is unusual," FWC noted.

Along with the large male turtle, the researchers also caught a 46-pound female, while another trap had a 64-pound male. They estimate the turtles are 40 to 80 years old.

FWC says it is collaborating with researchers in Florida and Georgia to document the species, which is considered threatened.

After collecting data and photos, the turtles were released where they had been initially trapped.