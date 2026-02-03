Ex-Brandon hospital worker accused of stealing patient’s wallet, spending more than $500 on credit cards

article

The Brief A patient care technician at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital is accused of stealing a patient's wallet and racking up more than $500 worth of purchases on their credit cards. Bailey Slater, 28, turned herself in to the Orient Road Jail after a warrant was issued for her arrest. The sheriff's office said HCA Florida Brandon Hospital identified the misconduct and worked closely with detectives during their investigation.



A now-former patient care technician at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital is accused of stealing a patient's wallet and racking up more than $500 worth of purchases on their credit cards.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Bailey Slater, 28, turned herself in to the Orient Road Jail after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

READ: North Port lifeguard accused of having sex with 13-year-old facing sex battery charges: Deputies

Pictured: Bailey Slater. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Deputies said Slater is accused of stealing a 94-year-old patient's wallet and using the victim's credit cards to rack up more than $500 in purchases that same day. HCSO released a photo from security footage, showing Slater walking out with a full Target shopping cart.

The sheriff's office said HCA Florida Brandon Hospital identified the misconduct and worked closely with detectives to ensure Slater was held accountable.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Slater is now facing multiple charges, including first-degree petit theft ($100 or more, but less than $750), two counts of unauthorized use of a credit card (under $300) and two counts of fraudulent use of personal information of an elderly person, according to HCSO.

MORE: Rape suspect accused of attacking woman he met on social media app in St. Pete arrested in Illinois: SPPD

This remains an active investigation.

What they're saying:

"Taking advantage of some of our most vulnerable community members while entrusted with their care is shameful and reprehensible," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We will make sure justice is served, and we hope anyone considering this kind of behavior understands they will be held accountable."

Laura Stauter, the director of communications and community engagement with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, released the following statement about the arrest:

"When HCA Florida Brandon Hospital became aware that a patient’s wallet may have been stolen, our hospital security team alerted law enforcement, which initiated an investigation. The individual has since been arrested and is no longer employed by the hospital. The safety, trust and well-being of our patients and team remain our top priority."