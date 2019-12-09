FWC, SeaWorld to try and free manatee with bicycle tire stuck around neck at Blue Spring State Park

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) along with SeaWorld's animal care team will try again on Tuesday to help a manatee with what appears to be a bicycle tire stuck around its neck at Blue Spring State Park.

Pictures captured by people at the park show the tire caught around the manatee’s body, and when zoomed in it appears the tire has been there for some time as the creature’s body seems to have grown around the object.

FWC said Monday that it’s likely the manatee, which are curious animals by their nature, found the tire at a young age and became lodged in it while playing.

Courtesy: Doris Keeler - Floridiana Magazine

Blogger Doris Keeler first spotted the manatee, nicknamed 'Wheelie,' during a visit to the spring in mid-November and posted pictures to her Floridiana Magazine social media pages; quickly getting a lot of replies from others, like her, concerned for the animal.

“We saw this manatee with this ring around its neck,” said Keeler who reported it to park rangers. “Said, ‘hey, did you know about this manatee that has the ring around its neck?’ she said ‘oh, yeah we’ve been looking for it today.’”

Since that day, Keeler said she’s been making regular calls to FWC and updating her blog readers on the manatee.

FWC’s spokesman said rescuers have attempted at least once to trap the manatee so experts can remove the ring and help the animal, but it got away from the rescue team and swam into the murky waters of the St. John’s River where they lost track of it.

Rescuers will attempt again Tuesday morning to rescue the manatee who has been seen at Blue Spring again in recent weeks.

“It’s really heartbreaking,” said Keeler. “When you get in close on some of the pictures you can see how it’s just cutting into its skin.”

Several sea life rescue groups said Monday that they are aware of the manatee and are part of the active attempts to rescue the animal.

Keeler said, if nothing else, she hopes people will see the pictures of this manatee and take it as a cautionary tale to keep trash out of the springs.

“It’s enough to see the manatees with the scars on their backs from the boats but when you see something that’s a bicycle tire around it,” she said. “That’s what’s heartbreaking the most.”