Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg pleads guilty, agrees to cooperate in federal investigation

Joel Greenberg, a key figure in the federal investigation of Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, pleaded guilty to criminal charges on Friday, including sex trafficking of a minor, according to court documents.



Greenberg had been working for weeks toward a deal with federal prosecutors who are investigating sex trafficking and public corruption allegations. The plea agreement was filed Friday by prosecutors in Federal District Court in Orlando, in which he also agreed to cooperate with the U.S. Justice Department investigations.



Greenberg, a former Orlando-area tax collector, admitted that he and others who were not identified had paid a 17-year-old girl for sex and provided her with drugs, according to the court filing.



The plea potentially escalates the legal and political jeopardy that Gaetz is facing and signals that Greenberg could potentially serve as a witness in the Justice Department’s investigation into the Florida congressman.

Joel Greenberg is pictured in a booking photo.

Greenberg was first arrested last summer on charges of stalking a political opponent. He mailed fake letters to the school where his opponent taught, signed by a nonexistent "very concerned student" who alleged the teacher had engaged in sexual misconduct with another student, according to an indictment filed against him.



Greenberg was charged in August with sex trafficking a girl between ages 14 and 17 and using a state database to look up information about the girl and other people with whom he was engaged in "sugar daddy" relationships, according to the indictment.



Charges on allegations he embezzled $400,000 from the Seminole County tax collector’s office were added last month, according to the indictment.



Federal prosecutors have been examining whether Gaetz and Greenberg paid underage girls or offered them gifts in exchange for sex, according to the Associated Press, citing people familiar with the matter. Gaetz has vehemently denied the allegations and any wrongdoing and insists he will not resign his seat in Congress.



Investigators have also been looking at whether Gaetz and his associates tried to secure government jobs for some of the women, the people said. They are also scrutinizing Gaetz’s connections to the medical marijuana sector, including whether his associates sought to influence legislation Gaetz sponsored.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.