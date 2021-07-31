Gaetz friend Joel Greenberg accessed restricted database on 300 people

Officials say Joel Greenberg, the friend of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz who pleaded guilty earlier this year to identity theft and other charges, accessed a restricted state database through his position as a local tax collector in Florida to look up information on hundreds of people.

The Seminole County Tax Collector's Office said this week that Greenberg looked up information on almost 300 people, using the Driver and Vehicle Information Database, known as DAVID.

The DAVID system is used by criminal justice and law enforcement officials to quickly access a person's information, including Social Security number, date of birth, addresses, signatures, and medical and disability information.

