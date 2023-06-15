Garbage truck gets stuck in Nokomis neighborhood plagued by holes

Garbage pick up came to a halt in a Nokomis neighborhood in Sarasota County recently after the truck got stuck in a hole. It's not the first time it has happened either.

The neighborhood has been dealing with holes opening in the ground since January, and residents are now hiring an attorney to try and get answers.

The back wheels of the truck got stuck on Kenwood Avenue – right in front of Viktor Kokorin's home.

"It was about 15-20 feet from the previous one that was one this road," he said.

It's the second hole to open up on the roadway and another to add to the more than a dozen that have appeared in the neighborhood. Kokorin has one on the side of his driveway.

"We are just wondering when it will happen to our properties. We completely stopped any improvements to our properties," he said.

Sarasota County filled in the hole they called a depression, but residents said it has been happening since January and their questions continue to grow.

"We are just getting no answers," said Leigh Sterrett, a resident in the neighborhood.

Sterrett said the holes started after construction crews began draining a lake that's just feet away. The land is the former home of Nokomis Orange Groves, but the developer, Pulte Homes, hired a team of geologists to survey the area.

"It’s been months, and they keep telling us every time we ask, where’s the report we’d like to see the report," said Sterrett.

Sarasota County said they’re also waiting on the report to be released. Meanwhile, residents are hiring a lawyer to try and help get them answers.

Residents are concerned about when and where the next hole will appear.

"It’s a big truck, but when we are in a small car what will happen? It will swallow you," said Kokorin.