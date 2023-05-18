Residents concerned for properties as deep holes form in Nokomis neighborhood

Deep holes are opening up in a Nokomis neighborhood in Sarasota County, and they have residents concerned about what's happening to their properties.

Neighbors along Kenwood Avenue said it started after a housing development began on the old Nokomis orange grove property.

Resident Victor Kokorian said a tractor doing work on his property, first discovered the hole. Concerned over what was happening, he stopped construction on a new home.

"It’s only 14 feet from the corner of my property, and it’s very close," Kokorian said.

It’s not the only one. Sarasota County calls them "depressions, and neighbors said more than a dozen have popped up in the surrounding area.

"It started when this new development Pulte corporation started pumping water," said Kokorian.

Just feet away, Pulte Homes had started construction on Legacy Groves. It’s a new development on the site of the former Nokomis orange groves.

Sarasota County and the developer agreed to stop the draining of a nearby stormwater pond, as a team of geologists surveys the area.

"It feels very kind of jeopardized by the whole entire situation, we are kind of losing value of our properties. We don’t know what to do," said Kokorian.

Pulte group told FOX 13 in a statement:

"We continue to work closely with Sarasota County and maintain active communication with them regarding our activities onsite. As soon as we were made aware of the reported subsidence events, we ceased work in the area of concern, and engaged geological experts to learn more. At this time, we are consulting with the experts to determine if there is a connection between prior land development work and the natural events that have occurred in nearby neighborhoods."

Across the street, Mark Shannahan keeps an eye on the hole in his backyard.

"It’s only shifted size twice. Basically, it was half the size and then within a day or two it was twice the size," he said. "We feel powerless, of course, because one we are a blue collar neighborhood, we are not swimming in money. We are only swimming in sinkholes."

Shannahan purchased the land to build his retirement home on. Those plans are now on hold.

"Where do we go from here? Can I build on it now? Can I sell it? Those are things just to think what would you do if it was you. It kind of puts you in a pickle," he said.

Sarasota County said in a statement:

"At this time, the developer is working with a team of geologists to gather information of the surrounding area. Based on the results of this report will determine next steps. We do not have evidence at this time to know if the activities on site have contributed to the subsidence or if it’s related to current drought conditions. The incidents continued to occur after dewatering ceased."

READ: Sarasota authorities investigating shooting that left one dead on Fruitville Road

Those living along Kenwood Avenue just want answers and peace of mind.

"We are supposed to enjoy our retirement here, but right now it’s everything under the question," said Kokorian.