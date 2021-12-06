Gas leak forces residents from Winter Haven nursing home

article

Traffic along Cypress Gardens Boulevard was blocked and a nursing home had to be evacuated after a gas leak in Winter Haven Monday morning.

Police say it was around 9 a.m. when a work crew digging along the side of the road hit a gas line outside of the Life Care Center. Winds from Lake Roy were blowing the gas toward the building, prompting the evacuation.

Cypress Gardens Blvd. was closed at that location until about 11:30 while crews worked to secure the scene.