Gas leak shuts down stretch of U.S. 41 in Sarasota

The northbound side of U.S. 41 is closed at Proctor Road while crews work to repair a gas leak, the Sarasota Police Department said Tuesday evening.

According to police, the leak was reported near Trader Joe's off Tamiami Trail.

Officers are re-routing all northbound traffic at Proctor Road. No word on when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

