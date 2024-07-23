Gas leak shuts down stretch of U.S. 41 in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. - The northbound side of U.S. 41 is closed at Proctor Road while crews work to repair a gas leak, the Sarasota Police Department said Tuesday evening.
According to police, the leak was reported near Trader Joe's off Tamiami Trail.
Officers are re-routing all northbound traffic at Proctor Road. No word on when the road will reopen.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
