Gas prices in Florida drop to lowest in more than 1 year: AAA

Prices at the pump are the lowest they’ve been in Florida since December 2023, according to AAA.

How much is gas in Florida?

By the numbers:

On Sunday, gas cost an average of $2.97 per gallon in Florida, two cents less than the 2024 low and the lowest daily average price since December 2023.

Sunday's state average was 13 cents less than the week before, 13 cents less than a month ago, and 55 cents less than this time last year. The average cost to fill a 15-gallon gas tank is $44.55. That's $8.25 less than what drivers paid a year ago.

More than 70% of Florida filling stations are now selling gasoline for less than $3 a gallon. The lowest 10% of gas prices are averaging $2.76 per gallon. The highest 10% of gas prices average $3.35 per gallon.

Why did gas prices fall?

What they're saying:

"Low oil prices and strong gasoline production numbers have helped push gas prices to lows not seen in more than a year," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "However, it's not clear how much lower prices will go. Springtime factors like refinery maintenance, strong demand, and the switch to summer gasoline typically keep upward pressure on prices at the pump."

Where is the cheapest gas in Florida?

Big picture view:

According to AAA, the most expensive places to fill up in Florida are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.11), Gainesville ($3.08), and Naples ($3.06). The least expensive places to get gas in Florida are Panama City ($2.84), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.84), and Pensacola ($2.90).

How to save money on gas

What you can do:

AAA recommends the following to save money on gasoline:

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Drive conservatively. Avoid aggressive acceleration and speeding, which reduces fuel economy.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community by using the AAA mobile app.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge more per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by AAA.

