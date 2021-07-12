Gas prices pass $3 per gallon in Florida, AAA reports

According to AAA, Florida drivers are paying an average price of $3.01 per gallon.

They said that this is fractions of a cent less than a week ago, but yet, 3 cents more than last month and 90 cents more than this time last year.

"Florida drivers are still finding some of the most expensive prices at the pump in nearly seven years," said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman. "Crude oil prices fluctuated last week, but ultimately evened out. So it's likely these elevated gas prices will hang around for the near future."

The most expensive market in Florida is Panama City with a price of $3.14 per gallon reported. The cheapest market in Florida though is Punta Gorda, with a price of $2,94 per gallon reported.

