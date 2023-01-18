Expand / Collapse search

Gasparilla Children's Parade, Piratetechnic Fireworks Finale this weekend along Bayshore

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
TAMPA, Fla. - The Children's Gasparilla Parade is back and will make its way down South Tampa's Bayshore Boulevard this Saturday.

The family-friendly, alcohol-free festivities kick off at noon with a bicycle safety rodeo, the Gasparilla air invasion, and a preschoolers' stroll.

Then the pirates and floats invade Bayshore at 4 p.m.

Anyone may attend the parade, but tickets for bleacher seating are available at https://www.gasparillatreasures.com/tickets.

If you can't make it down to Bayshore, the parade and Piratechnic Fireworks Finale will be live on fox 13 and online at fox13news.com/live starting at 4 p.m. eastern time.