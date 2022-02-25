Gasparilla Music Festival recycles tunes, helps kids keep the music going all year long

The Gasparilla Music Festival kicks off at Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa Friday night. Headliners include the Black Pumas, The Revivalists, Band of Horses and Trombone Shorty. The three-day event though isn’t just about the bands on stage, the festival actually helps keep the music going all year round by gifting instruments to Bay Area students.

A portion of the proceeds from the festival supports their ‘Recycled Tunes’ program. The charity donated thousands of instruments to schools across Tampa, with a focus on Title I schools.

The goal is to make sure that every kid, regardless of income level, will benefit from music education.

"It gives you a level playing field," explained Camaya Cumberbatch, who received a bass from Recycled Tunes. "You can play more and not just once a week when you come to school."

Fox 13 visited Shore Elementary School where nearly every student in Melissa Grady’s strings class has received an instrument from ‘Recycled Tunes’.

READ Bay Area musicians make inspiring melodies for kids

"The instruments are expensive and we have a lot of families come through here with multiple children, so being able to provide an instrument really helps the family out," explained Grady.

The program has created an impact that reverberates well beyond the classroom.

"Some even go on to college because they had an instrument to practice with at home," said Grady.

"It's helped me express my emotions. When we had troubles, I would always go in my room and play my cello," said Olivia Dejesus. "It helps me feel more comfortable when I come to school because I already know, Oh, I fit in with my cello. Music really just changed my life."

Learn more about the recycled tunes program at a booth in Curtis Hixon Park this weekend. It'll have an instrument petting zoo so kids can get hands-on with different types of instruments. Sunday’s afternoon lineup features several kid-friendly acts, as well as young musicians.

Advertisement

LINK: Learn more about the Gasparilla Music Festival here.