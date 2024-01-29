Gasparilla, WWE events contribute to record-setting weekend in Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay area saw record-breaking turnout this weekend and is expecting it to have a record-setting economic impact.

Between Gasparilla, WWE’s Royal Rumble, the Tampa Bay Lightning game and Monday Night RAW to cap off the weekend, hundreds of thousands of people came out to Tampa and St. Pete this weekend.

"With Gasparilla on Saturday and Royal Rumble at the Trop Saturday night, it was really a historic weekend for our area," Brian Lowack, the president and CEO of Visit St. Pete/Clearwater, said.

Visitors traveled from all 50 states and 15 countries this weekend.

On Saturday, there was a record-breaking turnout of more than 48,000 fans inside Tropicana Field for WWE’s Royal Rumble. Thousands of fans are expected at Amalie Arena for WWE’s Monday Night Raw too.

"To us, it's probably a once-in-a-lifetime experience to come up here and be able to do this," WWE fan Katie Frederick said.

Tourism officials call this a showcase weekend for Tampa and St. Pete.

"We've heard from our partners at the airport, we've heard from our partners at hotels, and they have seen a great impact when it comes to Royal Rumble," Rob Higgins, the executive director of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission said.

Higgins says the weekend has not only an economic impact but a social impact and marketing and visibility impact.

"The thousands of fans that come from all over, not only the country but the world," Higgins said. "I think 15 different countries are represented in terms of the fans and fans from every single state.

"Then, there's the social impact. WWE works with a lot of our local charities to make sure they return and give back to our local community, especially organizations that are in need. And then, it's the marketing visibility. WWE has a tremendous platform, one of the biggest social presences in all of the world."

In St. Pete Lowack says the highly anticipated redevelopment of Tropicana Field and the Historic Gas Plant District is expected to garner even more spotlight from national and international events.

"You saw what the WWE Royal Rumble did in the current facility with the massive stadium around it," Lowack said. "Imagine what we're going to get and the attractiveness that's going to have with a reinvigorated Historic Gas Plant District. I think it's really going to blow the roof off."

Fans coming to Monday Night Raw say the energy could be felt all over the cities this weekend.

"The energy here, it's amazing," Frederick said. "It's insane. It's over the top. We go out to the restaurants. People are wearing their WWE clothing, their logos. It's off-the-charts excitement."

Higgins says Tampa Bay is set to host several major events in the coming years, including NCAA men’s and women’s basketball playoff games.