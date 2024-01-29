WWE Monday Night Raw to bring blockbuster crowd in wake of Royal Rumble’s record-shattering attendance

For the first time since 1995, the WWE Royal Rumble was back in the Bay Area, bringing a reportedly record-breaking crowd to Tropicana Field.

A tweet from Tampa Bay Sports Commission Executive Director Rob Higgins confirmed a crowd of 47,150.

The previous crowd record for Tropicana Field was reportedly set back in 1990 at a New Kids on the Block concert.

On Monday, WWE heads across the Bay to Tampa with Monday Night Raw at the Amalie Arena.

City leaders expect another large crowd, and they’re hoping that a nice economic boost comes along with it.

Visit St. Pete Clearwater said last year’s Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas had a $69 million economic impact.

They’re expecting something similar in the Bay Area this year. They said media exposure from the TV broadcast would bring in another $1.6 million.