Gator captured after going for a dip in Pinellas County pool

A Pinellas County woman is saying ‘later gator’ after recently discovering the reptile in her swimming pool.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, the woman called for help after finding the not-so-little one cooling off in her backyard pool.

A deputy worked with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission to remove the backyard burglar and take it to an area more suited for alligators.

In a social media post, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office jokingly stated that you have to do the ‘stingray shuffle’ before entering the Gulf, and before you hit the pool you have to do a ‘gator check’.