Brush fire closes stretch of Morris Bridge Road in Tampa

article

Firefighters in Tampa are working to put out a brush fire that has forced crews to shut down a stretch of Morris Bridge Road.

Tampa Fire Rescue says the closure extends from Pictorial Park Drive to Camerton Road.

Officials say most of the fire has been knocked down as of Tuesday night, but drivers are urged to use alternate routes to avoid the active scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter