Orlando 'Gator Crusader' celebrates Halloween with pumpkin-smashing alligators

An Orlando man celebrated spooky season in true Floridian fashion — with his alligators.

"This year [I] decided to celebrate Halloween by demonstrating the awesome power of an alligators jaws," Michael Womer, a performing animal wrangler known as the "Gator Crusader", told Storyful.

READ: Crocodile seen swimming in Florida with spear in head will likely be blind due to bullet lodged in brain

Womer regularly films stunts with his reptiles. A video shows him throwing a pumpkin straight into one of his alligator’s mouths, where it is effortlessly crushed.

Womer said he had made it a yearly habit to smash pumpkins with his gators for Halloween, but health issues had halted the tradition.

WATCH: Video: Florida gator found hiding in Orlando apartment complex

"Unfortunately the friendly neighborhood Gator Crusader had a stroke several years ago, and it appeared [as] though his alligator adventures had come to an end," he said. "Through hard work and diligence, he was determined to return to the alligator world."