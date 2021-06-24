Expand / Collapse search

George Floyd statues vandalized in Brooklyn, Newark

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
New York
FOX 5 NY

Video of Floyd statue vandals

The NYPD released surveillance video of four men on their way to deface the statue of George Floyd in Brooklyn.

NEW YORK - Less than a week after its installation, a statue of George Floyd in Brooklyn has been targeted by vandals.

Officials say the 6-foot sculpture located at Flatbush Junction was defaced with white nationalist graffiti.

The vandalism was discovered Thursday morning and the statue was covered in tarps.

The NYPD is investigating the incident as a possible hate crime. 

George Floyd statues in Brooklyn, Newark vandalized

Two statues dedicated to George Floyd in Brooklyn and Newark were vandalized with white nationalist graffiti.

A 700-pound bronze statue of Floyd in Newark, New Jersey was also defaced with similar graffiti. 

Confront Art, the group that installed the Floyd Statue is Brooklyn, says it will be cleaned up and moved to other neighborhoods as originally planned. 

RELATED: George Floyd statue unveiled in Brooklyn as Juneteenth marked across US

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!