'Get him': Florida woman arrested after telling her dog to attack her ex-boyfriend, deputies say

Watch FOX 35 live

A Flagler County woman was arrested after allegedly telling her Pitbull to attack her ex-boyfriend inside her apartment, deputies said.

The incident started when a bloodied man ran up to a Flagler County deputy conducting vehicle speed enforcement around 12:36 a.m. on January 15 on the 4600 block of East Moody Blvd.

The man reportedly ran out of his White Camaro and told the deputy his ex-girlfriend had her dog attack him in her apartment, arrest records show. He told the deputy, that his ex, Jennifer Flores, had contacted him earlier in the day for him to come over.

When he arrived at the home, the two got into a verbal argument before Flores reportedly began choking him with his chain, an arrest affidavit shows.

He then grabbed his items and attempted to leave the home. The man said at that moment, Flores told her black Pitbull to "get him."

The pitbull attacked the man's arms and legs in the living room before he was able to get away, deputies said.

Deputies found blood spatter on the bottom of Flores' front door and blood on the living room door.

When deputies attempted to speak to Flores about the situation she allegedly kept interrupting them and was uncooperative.

She was placed under arrest for aggravated domestic battery, strangulation, and false imprisonment.