You can get paid $1,300 to watch 13 Stephen King movies — how to apply

Dish is looking for someone to watch 13 classic horror movies based on Stephen King novels and earn $1,300, just in time for the Halloween season.

No degree is necessary, but the selected candidate must have an affinity for both King’s hair-raising novels and the horror genre in general. The satellite TV provider says the job "is not for the faint of heart," and the person must also be detail-oriented enough to track their experience while watching each movie.

The 13 films include "Carrie," "Cujo" "Pet Sematary" and "The Shining."

The selected candidate will even be provided with a Fitbit to track their heart rate during some scary scenes. Dish said it wants to know "everything" about the person’s experience.

"You will track your heart rate and jump scares. You’ll let us know who joined in on the scares with you. You’ll let us know what you thought before watching certain movies, and if your feelings changed after you completed them. You’ll even log your sleep—if you can sleep," the job description reads.

The list of films the person must watch:

Carrie (original or 2013 remake)

Christine

Creepshow

Cujo

Doctor Sleep

Firestarter (original or 2022 remake)

IT (original or 2017 remake)

IT Chapter Two

Misery

The Mist

Pet Sematary (original or 2019 remake)

Salem's Lot

The Shining

The person will be provided with all 13 films, as well as a "survival kit" with a blanket, popcorn, candy, and some Stephen King paraphernalia "to set the stage for what is sure to be a terrifying experience."

Applicants must be 18 or older and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to apply, the company said. A drug test or background check is not required, it added.

To apply for the spooky gig, candidates need to fill out the application online here. In 200 words or less, Dish says to "tell us why you should be tortured this way."

The deadline to apply is Sept. 16 at noon MST. The winner will be notified by email from the USDish.com team by Sept. 30 to learn whether they have been selected or not.

"Let us know how you like to celebrate the Halloween season and any other relevant information that would make you the perfect candidate. It’ll be the scariest—but easiest—way to make $1,300, so apply today," the description reads.

This is the third time the company has enlisted someone for the scream job.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.