Get an up-close view of Tampa’s highly anticipated Gasworx project

For the first time, developers of the new Gasworx project are giving an up-close look at the new development that promises to impact both Ybor City and downtown Tampa.

The Gasworx project will feature nearly a dozen buildings.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing, in my opinion," said Lucas Umstead, a project manager. "Very proud."

What they're saying:

150 workers descend on the 40-acre Gaxworx site every day, manicuring the terrain, crafting apartment buildings and showing off what they've done so far, compared to how far they have to go.

"Everyone recognizes this is really adding a new layer that didn't exist," said Graham Tyrrell of Kettler Inc.

Along with a mix of market-rate and affordable apartments, the development will also feature offices, restaurants, stores and a park, all easily accessible by the TECO Streetcar.

The biggest attraction may be the renovation of an old warehouse, which is set to become a 28,000-square-foot market with indoor-outdoor seating.

Local perspective:

The project is between two critical areas of the city.

Ybor City is on the north side of the project, while downtown is on the south side.

Builders are trying to make it feel like both of them.

"There's lower density in the north side of Gasworx, and it slowly steps up," Tyrrell said. "But through this warehouse building here as well, by keeping part of that building, we think we're able to connect back to the original Ybor City."

Seven buildings will comprise the first phase, while several more will be included in future phases.

Big picture view:

For the City of Tampa, which has struggled for decades to connect its neighborhoods through the web of downtown highways, this will be the first try to make Ybor and downtown feel like one.

"We create more people on the street," said Tyrrell. "There's more vibrancy, there are more people living here, you know, people walking dogs, people walking strollers. So it really brings a kind of more rounded-out feel to a mixed-use neighborhood."

The builders expect to have the first batch of mixed-use buildings online by the end of 2026, with the remaining buildings completed by 2027.

