City of Tampa breaks ground on Gas Worx project

Tampa officials are breaking ground on the city’s Gas Worx project on Monday.

The massive project is expected to bring new opportunities for families and businesses that want to reside near Ybor City and Channelside.

Gas Worx marks the beginning of a new chapter in Ybor City’s history. Those involved in the project say it is another piece of the puzzle in Tampa’s makeover process.

Following in the footsteps of Channelside and Water Street, the Gas Worx project will fill in the gaps working its way toward the Channelside District over the next few years.

Officials say the land the project will sit on has been underutilized over the last couple of decades.

A rendering of the Gas Worx development.

The 50-acre project is a joint venture between Tampa developer Darryl Shaw and Washington D.C.-based real estate company Kettler. Those developers have described Gas Worx as a ‘transit-oriented’ company because of the heightened focus on fixing infrastructure, adding new multi-use trails, and creating a new stop for the Teco street car.

RELATED: 'Ultra-luxury' hotel, condo high-rise upgrades downtown Tampa skyline

The development will also have 5,000 residences, more than 500,000 square feet of office space, and more than 140,000 square feet of retail stores.

It’s centered around an old warehouse that will be repurposed into a food hall or market-like hub where people can go to relax and hang out. That will be surrounded by miles of walking and biking trails. The structures will get bigger closer to the Selmon Expressway.

RELATED Office building designed for health and wellness opens on Water Street

Officials are breaking ground on phase one of the project on Monday. It will include four and five-story apartment buildings, including affordable housing that will be connected with a pedestrian skyway. Ten percent of the units will be workforce housing, replacing the dilapidated Tampa Park Apartments Housing Project that was demolished. That 317-unit development is slated to be complete next year.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 10 a.m.