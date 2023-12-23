Gibsonton man hit, killed in Hillsborough County crash: FHP

article

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 49-year-old Gibsonton man was hit and killed on Friday night.

Troopers say a 57-year-old Tampa man was driving an Infiniti Q50 northbound on US-41 at 10 P.M.

READ: FHP: Motorcycle flips during fatal Hernando County crash

The Gibsonton man walked into the path of the car at the intersection of Shirley Avenue, according to authorities.

Officials say the man was hit by the car and died at the scene of the crash.