FHP: Motorcycle flips during fatal Hernando County crash

A motorcyclist died after losing control and crashing on Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says a 32-year-old Dade City man riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was headed east on Powell Road just after 10 P.M.

The man failed to negotiate a curve as he was approaching La Vista Street, according to troopers. Authorities say the motorcycle left the road and entered the south shoulder.

The motorcycle flipped, according to officials.

According to FHP, the man died at the scene of the crash.