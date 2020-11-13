Best educational toys for the 2020 holiday season

Learning is fun when you have toys like this!

Fisher-Price Storybots Songbook

Travel through outer space, learn about dinosaurs and find out how many bones are in your body with the Fischer-Price Storybots Songbook. This musical toy gets kids rocking to fun songs, sounds and fun facts as they "read" along.

Buy It: https://www.walmart.com/ip/Fisher-Price-Storybots-Songbook-Preschool-Musical-Toy/278405262

AILA Virtual Learning Center

This Animal Island Learning Adventure Center is hands-free, worry-free, ad-free and subscription-free. The engaging content is developed by educators for early learning when it matters the most. Toddlers can sing, dance, learn letters and numbers, colors and shapes, plus there are stories and music.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/342bFXj

Dynamo Lab

The Dynamo Lab Science Kit is the perfect at home introduction to teach children science can be fun and exciting. Inside are 21 activities including: create your own lava lamp, creative crystals and volcano science. It's also child-friendly with a detailed manual and online demonstration videos.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2T1bqW9

E-Blox Burp and Fart Machine

Ready for some great laughs? This build your own Burp and Fart Machine has 10 hilarious sounds. Learn about circuit building as you add funny sounds to your own brick structure projects.

Buy It: https://myeblox.com/products/byo-burp-fart-machine

Smart Gurlz Coding Scooters

These Smart Gurlz Coding Scooters integrate the power of play with the power of technology. Connect the app to your doll, then use basic coding skills to complete adventures and missions.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2HdpY2c

Gujo Adventure Rocket

Discover a new world of adventure with Gujo. The customizable play experiences include connectable plastic pieces and panel structures that can be attached in multiple ways. Each building set help develops children's creative and narrative abilities through play.

Buy It: https://gujoadventure.com

Grow N Glow Terrarium

Explore the wonder of nature and science with the Grow 'n Glow Terrarium Kit. Children can craft, plant, water and grow their own mini ecosystem. Just add water for a unique science experience.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/3dyPoDx

ROYLCO STEM Activity Gear

Prepare to put your creativity to the test! This kit is designed especially for children to introduce the concepts of STEM education. Challenge kids to think creatively while building five fun and rewarding age-appropriate projects like a bird house, a catapult, 3D cube and more! Use materials provided plus a few common items from around your house.

Buy It: https://roylco.com/shop/activity-gear-stem-kit/

VTECH Jiggle and Giggle Fishing Set

Reel in some fun and learning with sea creatures that jiggle and wiggle when you catch them. This fishing set includes three play modes, 10 songs and five melodies to teach about animals, colors and numbers. And when you're done fishing, everything stores inside the bucket.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2T09vkT

Adventerra Games Recycle Rally

Drive recycling trucks around town and maximize your score by collecting higher-value materials. But sort carefully! If too many recyclables are left behind, useful stuff is incinerated and the whole town is in trouble.

Buy It: https://adventerragamesusa.com/product/recycle-rally/

Clixo

Clixo is a magnetic building toy with a modern twist. Create an open-ended play system combining the magic of paper origami, the ease of building blocks, and the power of magnets.

Buy It: https://myclixo.com

