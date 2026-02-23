Historic Northeast blizzard triggers 100+ cancellations at TPA: What travelers need to know

The Brief The historic blizzard slamming the Northeast is triggering thousands of flight delays and cancellations around the country. At Tampa International Airport, there were more than 100 cancellations and dozens of delays on Monday. The U.S. Department of Transportation said you're entitled to a refund if the airline cancels a flight, regardless of the reason, and you choose not to travel or accept travel credits, vouchers, or other forms of compensation offered by the airline.



The massive Nor'easter hitting major cities on the east coast is upending air travel around the country, with thousands of flights being canceled or delayed.

What we know:

The blizzard slamming the Northeast triggered flight cancellations and delays starting Sunday. At Tampa International Airport, people headed up north felt the impact on Monday.

As of 5:30 p.m. on Monday, TPA reported 121 canceled flights and 86 delays. Those cancellations and delays primarily impacted flights in and out of major cities like New York City, Boston, Buffalo, Hartford, Providence and Newark.

What they're saying:

On Monday morning, travelers at TPA were trying to board some of the last flights out to cities in the Northeast. Thomas Lacoy was on the last flight out to Baltimore, hoping to make it to his final destination of New Hampshire.

"My flight got canceled yesterday, so hopefully we'll make it," Lacoy said.

"The airport is still open in Baltimore because when I talked to them, hopefully I’ll go from Baltimore to Manchester and hope I get there," Lacoy said.

Big picture view:

A lot of travelers are already anticipating their flights in the coming days to be canceled, as the snow continues falling up north. Airlines are encouraging travelers to pay close attention to their flight information and their airline's app for the latest updates.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, you're entitled to a refund if the airline cancels a flight, regardless of the reason, and you choose not to travel or accept travel credits, vouchers, or other forms of compensation offered by the airline.

You can find more information about traveler rights regarding flight delays and cancellations here.